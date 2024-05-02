Are 5g phones a scam?
160 views
•
Published Thursday
•
Could this be possible could 5g phones be just an excuse to roll out the 5g weapon infrastructure.
Keywords
cancer5gfrequencywarweapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos