Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Germany by night..?
578 views
channel image
Fritjof Persson
Published 12 hours ago |

Source Twitter

Dan Eriksson
@erikssondan
Yesterday the German police raided 91 apartments and houses around the republic in their hunt for people who allegedly had posted ”hate” online.

This video is from Berlin, where machine guns were pointed at an old man after destroying his window with a shock grenade.

Keywords
backagainnazigermany

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket