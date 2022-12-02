Germany by night..?

Source Twitter
Dan Eriksson
@erikssondan
Yesterday the German police raided 91 apartments and houses around the republic in their hunt for people who allegedly had posted ”hate” online.
This video is from Berlin, where machine guns were pointed at an old man after destroying his window with a shock grenade.
