Retired CIA officer: Marxist groups are 'financing' and 'directing' pro-abortion violence

Sam Faddis, independent journalist and retired CIA operations officer, says explicitly Marxist activist groups are helping fund, direct, and organize left-wing violence in the United States. He warns the violence will get worse, as the goal of these groups is to overturn the country's political and social structures.





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