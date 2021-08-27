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Think Leaving Tens Of Billions Of Dollars In Weapons Was Bad Just Wait Until You See The Money!!
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370 views • August 27, 2021
Description from Terror War: A video has surfaced on social media showing the Taliban showing off their massive cache of weapons left behind by the US military.
If that wasn't bad enough, one of the Taliban members brings the camera inside and shows massive stacks of US dollars on a table. The Taliban thug breaks open one packet to reveal those are hundred-dollar bills in those stacks.
In other words, not only did the Taliban get gifted 26 billion in taxpayer weaponry, they also got, what looks to be millions more in cash to buy even more weaponry or pay for supplies to maintain power.
If that wasn't bad enough, one of the Taliban members brings the camera inside and shows massive stacks of US dollars on a table. The Taliban thug breaks open one packet to reveal those are hundred-dollar bills in those stacks.
In other words, not only did the Taliban get gifted 26 billion in taxpayer weaponry, they also got, what looks to be millions more in cash to buy even more weaponry or pay for supplies to maintain power.
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