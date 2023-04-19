Create New Account
Michael Shellenberger: Calling all Whistleblowers - the Censorship Industrial Complex
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Michael Shellenberger  @shellenberger


Over the last several months, my colleagues and I have documented the existence of a Censorship Industrial Complex. We can't do this work alone. If you work for one of the government or non-government entities "fighting" "misinfo," "disinfo," or "hate" online, please contact us - [email protected]


 Reteated by General Flynn as follows: 
LTG (R) Mike Flynn @GenFlynn

This is well worth a RT.   After the interview last night between @elonmusk &
@TuckerCarlson, there are some in the IC who know they’re about to get busted for monitoring & collecting on American citizens for no good legal reason, other than they didn’t like their political leanings. Help all Americans discover the truth, otherwise, we could lose our country.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1648324580979924993 

Keywords
censorshipconspiracy theoriesspying on citizensmichael shellenbergertwitter filesbig tech tyrants

