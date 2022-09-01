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BBC Pushing For
Maximum War In Ukraine.
https://rumble.com/v1i99jt-bbc-pushing-for-maximum-war-in-ukraine..html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today's news update.
Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT. This an excerpt from today's news update. If the running order has not been attached please use the link to where you will find it.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
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BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3nPvD0u
BBC Article 01: - https://bbc.in/3IqbGa5
Perpetual War
Sources:
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AFP: - https://bit.ly/3AxX1I7
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
BBC, Misinformation, Ukraine