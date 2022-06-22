Battle Azot Chemical Plant

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"Pro-Russian forces are continuing their attacks on the Azot chemical plant in the strategically important city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk, while residents are taking shelter in basements as much of the area around the plant lies in ruin.""Chechen, Luhansk Forces Continue Attacks on Azot Chemical Plant As Residents Take Shelter" https://youtu.be/FqKuPYgstTQ