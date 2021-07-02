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History Repeats, the Whites are Up
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141 views • July 02, 2021
With new publications from government that there is no Covid Pandemic, some people are getting a little upset- 5G will play the biggest role in the upcoming protests- For years I have told folks about 5G and just recently a few others are making some light mentions of the biggest threat to humanity other than the 'Tares' want to pose as gods and take over humanity- But my videos have some real U:NO in them so share please- Thanks for reading- 'CHEERS' 00044
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