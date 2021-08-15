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Australia Prison Planet: NSW Premier Declares War...on the PEOPLE | Hugo Talks
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260 views • August 15, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
In this video, Hugo explores the dangerously authoritarian hairpin bend that the Australian state and federal government have embarked upon, in order to subjugate the rebellious chattels refusing to endanger their health, and compromise their immune systems by taking the experimental jab. The military will now be turned against Australian citizens, an act any dictator would be proud of, to enforce draconian imprisonment of their population. NSW (along with VIC and QLD, famous for it's corruption) is first to declare a malignant war of attrition against a population that is 99.9999999999% HEALTHY.
It is now evident the PCR tests are faulty and the experimental jabs DO NOT stop infection, or transmission. In fact, prominent immunologists and virologists Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr Michael Yeadon, and Dr Ryan Cole (and others) have said the "vaccines" will most likely cause autoimmune disease, infertility, blood clots, heart inflammation and even death.
Yet, they press on, adding intimidation tactics and violence. Is the water HOT enough for you YET??? - FNQ Citizen's Collective
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwfnINeti_c&;t=155s
By: Hugo Talks
Website: https://hugotalks.com
Support Hugo on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
In this video, Hugo explores the dangerously authoritarian hairpin bend that the Australian state and federal government have embarked upon, in order to subjugate the rebellious chattels refusing to endanger their health, and compromise their immune systems by taking the experimental jab. The military will now be turned against Australian citizens, an act any dictator would be proud of, to enforce draconian imprisonment of their population. NSW (along with VIC and QLD, famous for it's corruption) is first to declare a malignant war of attrition against a population that is 99.9999999999% HEALTHY.
It is now evident the PCR tests are faulty and the experimental jabs DO NOT stop infection, or transmission. In fact, prominent immunologists and virologists Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr Michael Yeadon, and Dr Ryan Cole (and others) have said the "vaccines" will most likely cause autoimmune disease, infertility, blood clots, heart inflammation and even death.
Yet, they press on, adding intimidation tactics and violence. Is the water HOT enough for you YET??? - FNQ Citizen's Collective
Original URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwfnINeti_c&;t=155s
By: Hugo Talks
Website: https://hugotalks.com
Support Hugo on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
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