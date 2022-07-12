Reclaiming America, Strength in Numbers

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Americans have lost control of their government. Political corruption is very deep. It is time to vote out incumbents because they have gotten us where we are and have failed us. We have been convinced into complacency by being divided into smaller and smaller components. It is time to rebuild America from the grassroots up. Our strength in numbers is the answer. We can take back our beloved country by taking back control!