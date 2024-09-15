Breakthrough of an assault group in the village of Snagost, Kursk region.

09.09.2024 at 10:30 a column of 3 tanks and 6 BMDs of the 106th moved out from the settlement of Kornevo towards the settlement of Snagost, breaking through the checkpoints of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the settlement of Snagost, the column was divided into 3 groups, occupying the retreat routes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a circular defense, held for three days until the arrival of the main units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.