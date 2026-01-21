© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump appears to be gearing up for a potential all-out conflict with Iran.
Over the past 5 days, 29 C-17 transport aircraft and 12 refueling tankers have been deployed to the Middle East, including Qatar and Jordan, signaling a major military buildup.
