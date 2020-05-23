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Government Gone Viral!
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39 views • May 23, 2020
Has government gone viral? Corona, Church and Constitution are caught up in a confluence of forces that has resulted in the violation of the U.S. Constitution. The pretext? Protection from a flu-like disease with a 98% survival rate.
Has fear of illness caused Christians to exchange their Constitutional protection for supposed health protection? Host Steve Gregg discusses these issues with a caller to The Narrow Path radio program.
Has fear of illness caused Christians to exchange their Constitutional protection for supposed health protection? Host Steve Gregg discusses these issues with a caller to The Narrow Path radio program.
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