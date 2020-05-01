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Bernard von NotHaus Interview discussing the Liberty Dollar @ PorcFest XII 2015
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20 views • May 01, 2020
I had the opportunity to interview Bernard von NotHaus, creator of the Liberty Dollar currency; herein Bernard explains how the U.S. Government persecuted his creation of a free market as a means to maintain its monopoly, not unlike what happened to Ross Ulbricht.
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