The NWO's 2024 Black Swan Tell - "Blame your enemy/enemies of what you are doing, as you are doing it to create confusion" ~Karl Marx

Black Swan. It is the favorite New World Order globalist crime syndicate's MO to advance their agenda while keeping the gullible global populace in the dark on the truth, and keeping the gullible global populace supporting the advancements of their adversaries, that seek to destroy them. The CORPORATE NWO globalist crime syndicate would have us believe that a Black Swan event is an unfortunate event created by the Russians, MAGA terrorists, or anonymous hackers. Not a looming premeditated war against the people gamed genocidal treasonous act by a CORPORATE FASCIST establishment, fueled by the insanity of a totalitarian Eugenicist movement careening off the tracks.

Like Event 201, the profiteering privateering globalists corporate lackeys have already clearly telegraphed that they are behind an inevitable Black Swan event in 2024. And the rabbit hole is deep.

Following the death of NWO godfather Henry Kissinger, Kissinger’s loyal Nazi student Klaus Schwab fumbles with the house of cards of the New World Order. As his diabolical puppet leadership becomes clearer to the global populace.

Schwab struggles to keep the mad dream alive. Unfortunately for this legion of doom addicted murderous tyrants, 2024 reveals that humanity is wide awake (?????) and Pandora’s box has been opened.