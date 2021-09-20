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MARXISM 101
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58 views • September 20, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3879/mgtow-saved-my-eggs-call-in-show-october-25th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3879-mgtow-saved-my-eggs-call-in-show-october-25th-2017
Question: “I am an engineering student and am required to take a class about social advocacy and ethics. My instructor has been pushing a lot of anti-capitalism sentiments and pro-Marxist arguments and I was wondering if you could help me understand these arguments as they don't make a lot of sense to me; since I study engineering I don't have much of a background in philosophy or economics. 1) The idea that capitalism operates under exploitation, such as how a wage earner must produce more than they are paid and the employer gets to keep the excess, thus the laborer is exploited. There's a sort of subservience, my instructor argues, that is inherent in wages which is part of this exploitative system. 2) There's this idea of a Repressive State Apparatus (RSA), that the state uses various institutions to reinforce the ideas of exploitation on its populace. This is accompanied by the idea that the population has to be compliant and subservient to the capitalist system that exploits them.”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3879/mgtow-saved-my-eggs-call-in-show-october-25th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3879-mgtow-saved-my-eggs-call-in-show-october-25th-2017
Question: “I am an engineering student and am required to take a class about social advocacy and ethics. My instructor has been pushing a lot of anti-capitalism sentiments and pro-Marxist arguments and I was wondering if you could help me understand these arguments as they don't make a lot of sense to me; since I study engineering I don't have much of a background in philosophy or economics. 1) The idea that capitalism operates under exploitation, such as how a wage earner must produce more than they are paid and the employer gets to keep the excess, thus the laborer is exploited. There's a sort of subservience, my instructor argues, that is inherent in wages which is part of this exploitative system. 2) There's this idea of a Repressive State Apparatus (RSA), that the state uses various institutions to reinforce the ideas of exploitation on its populace. This is accompanied by the idea that the population has to be compliant and subservient to the capitalist system that exploits them.”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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