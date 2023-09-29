Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Michael Yon Warns Border Crisis is DECLARATION OF WAR
Michael Yon joins guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to break down the weaponised migration as a declaration of war on America, demonstrating just how dire the situation at the border is.

