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Dr Michael McNeil & Laura Stowater Algona Iowa Pursanova Test December 2017
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5 views • December 30, 2020
The protocol of this test was designed by Dr. Michael McNeil, and was monitored and documented by Laura Stowater, from Algona, Iowa. THe design was to test control (untreated water), The Pursanova Disk [ring], the Pursanova media filters, the Pusanova PursaLex PN-25 Activation Tube and then combination of the each system combined with others.
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