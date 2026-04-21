BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Michael Bourque speaks of the soul of the free nation our veterans defended.
NoVaxx
NoVaxx
612 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 3 months ago

Michael Bourque: A Veteran's Perspective on the State of Canada

One Canadian veteran hopes to remind us of a truth etched in blood and history.

He speaks of the soul of the free nation our veterans defended. The same one we’ve seen eroding under misdirection and overreach.

The Freedom Convoy stood as a reminder of their sacrifices and of what Canada represented under their guard. A place of freedom where debate thrives, rights are sacred, and leaders answer to citizens, not the reverse.

Let’s reclaim that birthright, through the peaceful and unstoppable power of a free people remembering who they are.

We hope this awakens the patriot in every Canadian heart. The convoy showed us the way. Now we must finish the journey together, for the Canada our children deserve.

Our story is not over.

Keywords
rapecdcmilitaryvaccinejailwhopedophilesgaypandemicsexdepopulationsmart metersadrenochromepopulation controlinvestigatefaucig5covid-19plandemickill youfatal injectionspike proteingraphene oxidefreak-fag
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Garrison Vance
Unreleased Footage Shows Lindsey Graham Celebrating Start of Iran War

Unreleased Footage Shows Lindsey Graham Celebrating Start of Iran War

Garrison Vance
Drone warfare on the Black Sea: Ukraine&#8217;s escalating campaign against Russian energy

Drone warfare on the Black Sea: Ukraine’s escalating campaign against Russian energy

Willow Tohi
Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Demand Netanyahu&#8217;s Arrest During U.S. Visit

Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Demand Netanyahu’s Arrest During U.S. Visit

Garrison Vance
U.S.-Israel Bipartisan Consensus Erodes Amid Legal Challenges and Policy Shifts

U.S.-Israel Bipartisan Consensus Erodes Amid Legal Challenges and Policy Shifts

Edison Reed
ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy