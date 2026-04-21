Michael Bourque speaks of the soul of the free nation our veterans defended.

Michael Bourque: A Veteran's Perspective on the State of Canada

One Canadian veteran hopes to remind us of a truth etched in blood and history.

He speaks of the soul of the free nation our veterans defended. The same one we’ve seen eroding under misdirection and overreach.

The Freedom Convoy stood as a reminder of their sacrifices and of what Canada represented under their guard. A place of freedom where debate thrives, rights are sacred, and leaders answer to citizens, not the reverse.

Let’s reclaim that birthright, through the peaceful and unstoppable power of a free people remembering who they are.

We hope this awakens the patriot in every Canadian heart. The convoy showed us the way. Now we must finish the journey together, for the Canada our children deserve.

Our story is not over.