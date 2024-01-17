Russia and Niger agree to develop military ties.
Russia and Niger, under military rule since a coup last year, have agreed to develop military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to Russian news agencies, Russian Deputy Defense Ministers Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Alexander Fomin met Niger's Defense Minister Salifu Modi.
"The parties noted the importance of developing Russian-Niger relations in the defense sector and agreed to intensify joint actions to stabilize the situation in the region," the ministry said, adding that it aims to continue dialogue on "increasing the combat readiness" of Niger's military.
