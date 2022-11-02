U.S. senator Jim Jordan EXPOSING what the deep state u.s. democrat party is doing. Video recording from May 2022. The democrats are hunting down influential republicans in order to DOX them. JUST like the trudeau government in canada - the u.s. democrat party is ABUSING their power in office, in order to TARGET their opposition - using government resources in a way that VIOLATES their oath of office, and NULLIFIES their system of governance. That is NOT how "a DEMOCRATIC government" operates; that is how "a TYRANNICAL government" operates.

Wisdom said: "This has NOTHING to do with "political points". This is 'a WELL-ORCHESTRATED takeover' of america - because AMERICANS have 'NO VOICE'. American POLITICS is 'dead'! The AMERICAN CONSTITUTION is 'DEAD'! The american 'way of LIFE' is 'dead'! The problem with american politics? - is that the PEOPLE believe that 'it is THEIR PLACE' to CALL the corrupt LEADERS, 'to ACCOUNT', for their CRIMES - for 'what THEY believe' is "IMMORAL, and unjust". Yet the PEOPLE themselves, are 'AS IMMORAL and UNJUST'! - as the LEADERS - that they want to 'hold to ACCOUNT'. And so, there is a WORLDWIDE 'CONFUSION', in "what LEADERSHIP truly IS". To APPEASE the PEOPLE? - is "IMPOSSIBLE!" It CANNOT be done! And 'the CORRUPT LEADERS'? - are 'the FRUIT'! - of a CORRUPT people. The PEOPLE? - 'TRIED'... to govern OVER themselves - APART from 'the One True GOD'. And, it has ENDED in DISASTER - for the WHOLE human race! And now 'GOD'... is raising up "TWO VISIBLE!... Leaders" - who are 'HERE, to set EVERYTHING Right'... to REPLACE, the HUMAN INSTITUTIONS, and SYSTEMS of GOVERNMENT - that have 'ABSOLUTE CORRUPTION'! - at their core." ( from Our January 02, 2022 Blog)

Our videos on Brighteon, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "paypal" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more FACTS about the Two of Us.

Blogspot: https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2045762

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses

Parler: https://parler.com/The2Witnesses

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Real2Witnesses

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/testimonyofthetwowitnesses/

Tumblr: https://the-two-witnesses.tumblr.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TestimonyOfThe2/videos



