UK Govt Docs Quietly Admit "Vaccine Holocaust" Will Kill Millions of Children
1452 views • 9 months ago

Governments generally try to bury bad news by releasing it on Friday afternoon, hoping that it will get buried in the mountain of news by Monday.

Imagine how toxic the news would have to be for a government to release it on the afternoon of a general election.

That’s exactly what happened in the UK this week.

While the people were busy voting out WEF stooge Rishi Sunak in favor of WEF stooge Keir Starmer, the government was desperately trying to keep this devastating story about the enormous number of children they have killed and maimed under wraps.

The complicit mainstream media might have given them a pass, but we are not going to let them get away with it.

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

-- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

depopulationvaccinatedwefuk governmentcovid vaccinemrnaonscovid vaccine deaths
