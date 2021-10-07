STEW PETERS SHOW(OCT.06,2021):VAXX VIALS BREAKING DEVELOPMENT DISCS CARRY MYSTERY PAYLOAD

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During the weekly "Ask Dr. Jane" segment on "The Stew Peters Show", Dr. Jane Ruby revealed a breaking development, and a deeper look into the findings of Dr. Zandre Botha, who previously exposed never-before-seen images of the contents of the "vaccine" vials.
Dr. Zelenko "Covid Killer" Protocol: www.zstackprotocol.com
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https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/vaxx-vials-breaking-development-discs-carry-mystery-payload/
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Dr. Jane Ruby | VAXX VIALS Breaking Development Discs Carry Mystery Payload - Oct 6, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby, VAXX VIALS Breaking Development Discs Carry Mystery Payload, Oct 6 2021