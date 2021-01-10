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PROPHECY, WARNING USA INVADERS WILL BE THE RED ARMY AND PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CHINA SAYS THE LORD!
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335 views • January 10, 2021
From: Sister Barbra Francis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pOXjprr6zU
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Thank you for your generosity and God bless!
Sister Barbara and Brother Dan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pOXjprr6zU
Remember to subscribe and share the news. See us and like us on Godshealer7 Facebook LINK .https://www.facebhttps://www.facebook...
SISTER BARBARA FACEBOOK LINK Visit our website at www.godshealer7.com
Thank you for your generosity and God bless!
Sister Barbara and Brother Dan
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