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Un-Valentine's Day (Winnie the Pooh)
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12 views • February 07, 2021
An old classic Winnie the Pooh show from the second season of "The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh" (1989).
To make sure the Hundred Acre Wood will not be flooded with Valentine’s Day cards like last year, Rabbit holds a meeting to decide how to avoid a repeat of the terrible fiasco that took place on last years Valentine's Day. Rabbit tries to tell Pooh to control himself, since the fiasco was mainly caused by him, but instead, Pooh gives Rabbit a Valentine. As a result, Rabbit declares there is only one option left to do: to cancel Valentine’s Day immediately and forever and he forces everyone to promise that not even a teeny-tiny Valentine gift will be given. But when someone gives Pooh a gift anonymously, the cycle starts yet again.
To make sure the Hundred Acre Wood will not be flooded with Valentine’s Day cards like last year, Rabbit holds a meeting to decide how to avoid a repeat of the terrible fiasco that took place on last years Valentine's Day. Rabbit tries to tell Pooh to control himself, since the fiasco was mainly caused by him, but instead, Pooh gives Rabbit a Valentine. As a result, Rabbit declares there is only one option left to do: to cancel Valentine’s Day immediately and forever and he forces everyone to promise that not even a teeny-tiny Valentine gift will be given. But when someone gives Pooh a gift anonymously, the cycle starts yet again.
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