20 LISTS OF A SPIRIT-BORN CHRISTIAN, Proverbs 16:3; Philippians 4:6-9; Matthew 25:31-40, 20220529



1. As Christians, we must begin and sprinkle our day with thanksgiving and prayer for the definite needs of the day. (Proverbs 16:3; Philippians 4:6-9)

2. Then we need to make it a practice to close the day with thanksgiving and prayer to our Almighty GOD, as in our LORD’s model prayer:

After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be Thy Name. 10 Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. 11 Give us this day our daily bread. 12 And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. 13 And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen. (Matthew 6:9-13)

3. Moreover, we need to have special prayers for special cases when we see any temptation approaching.

4. We must have faith in GOD (Mark 11:22). You must believe in and trust Him for victory by depending on the Power of His Holy Spirit, the indwelling Christ to control us. 6 But without faith it is impossible to please GOD: for he that cometh to GOD must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him. Amen! (Hebrews 11:6).

5. It is not necessary for us to be on our knees all of the time; however, our heart must be continuously be meditating on its “knees,” being spiritually connected like a plug into a socket for His Divine energy to constantly flow in us. Why?

Read Ephesians 6:10-18

6. To glorify GOD in our daily Christian life, we must seek wisdom from the Holy Spirit and constantly ask ourselves: “is it Scriptural before GOD?”

7. How can Christians determine whether certain habits and things are right or wrong in the sight of GOD? GOD’s Holy Spirit will enable us to know whether or not it is Scriptural when we compare each situation with the Holy Scriptures.

8. If we have not made it a practice, this is the time to humbly ask GOD to allow His Holy Spirit to give us the wisdom to determine the answers to these important theological questions:

9. Does this situation glorify GOD?

10. Do we have a discriminating mind to assess the situation in relation to what GOD’s WORD says? A word of caution: The fact that other Christians have done it successfully, or are involved in it, does not necessarily make such an action Scriptural:

Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of GOD. Amen! (1 Corinthians 10:31)

11. Will our reaction to the situation please the LORD Jesus? Will He praise us for what we have done?

12. When something questionable comes up in our life, if we are in doubt, we need to pray first about it and wait on the LORD to direct our path:

And whatever you do [no matter what it is] in word or deed, do everything in the name of the LORD Jesus and in [dependence upon] His Person, giving praise to GOD the Father through Him. (Colossians 3:17 AMPC)

13. Is this situation a burden? It may be a lawful enterprise, but if it becomes a burden, we must not get involved with it. When others are rushing into things, it is prudent to pause and reassess the situation if we are not certain. We need to commit it to prayer and then ask for a second opinion, instead of rushing into a situation only to find out that it was unscriptural.

14. Do we have a habit of engaging in activities that do not glorify GOD?

15. Can we control the situation or does the situation CONTROL US?

16. Is there a spiritual benefit from such a habit? Instead of those unbeneficial activities, we would grow in the Spirit if we spent more time in our Holy Scriptures.

17. Does this habit create an obstacle to others? It may be a lawful habit, but is it beneficial?

18. Does it edify other Christians? We should not allow our liberty to become a problem to others. (1 Corinthians 8:4-13; Romans 14:8-23)

19. Does this decision increase or lessen resistance to temptation and sin? (Ephesians 4:29; 1 Thessalonians 5:11)

20. Does it make service and worship of GOD easier or harder? (John 4:23-24; Psalm 24:3-6)