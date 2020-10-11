Pulling Back the Curtain

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I don't recall ever seeing a movie that really shows the mechanism and tactics of authoritarian mind control and domination and "pulls back the curtain" on the whole game the way "The Jones Plantation" movie can and will. For that reason alone, this project needs to happen.
To learn more, or to support the project, visit:
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jones-plantation#/