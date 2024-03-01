5G Impact - Human & Environment

5G does have negative impacts on humans and surrounding environment. The USA has doubled-down on 5G technology, ignoring health warnings and rolling it out at WARP Speed. When combined with other vectors (i.e. mRNA vaccines) the results are horrific. Another multi-dimensional attack on people and earth. This another reason why Elites are running away from America or going underground.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.