WTF?! CONGRESS, BIG TECH & MSM CAUGHT PROMOTING MEDICAL MISINFO WHILE CENSORING MED. MISINFO!!

HighImpactFlix





The Sellout politician's name is Mike Doyle. Member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He chaired this circus act.

If you like this vid give it a "FIRE," Share it, Repost it and if you want, support is appreciated. Thank you!

What we have here is yet another DOG and PONY show. And, as irony would have it, you have the



- MILLIONAIRE, lying, warmongering, murderous, freedom-snatching political class

PRETENDING to be mad at the

- lying, warmongering, murderous, censor-happy Billionaire technocracy class,

- while BOTH call for tighter restrictions on dissenting voices. In other words, BOTH parties are seeking to eliminate FREE SPEECH from the internet.

And the off-the-hook hypocrisy of it all is that they're doing this WHILE they spread their OWN misinformation that runs contrary to their own "OFFICIAL" pronouncements!! Share this, give it a like, feel free to repost and leave a comment.