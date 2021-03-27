WTF?! CONGRESS, BIG TECH & MSM CAUGHT PROMOTING MEDICAL MISINFO WHILE CENSORING MED. MISINFO!!

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The Sellout politician's name is Mike Doyle. Member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He chaired this circus act.
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What we have here is yet another DOG and PONY show. And, as irony would have it, you have the
- MILLIONAIRE, lying, warmongering, murderous, freedom-snatching political class
PRETENDING to be mad at the
- lying, warmongering, murderous, censor-happy Billionaire technocracy class,
- while BOTH call for tighter restrictions on dissenting voices. In other words, BOTH parties are seeking to eliminate FREE SPEECH from the internet.
And the off-the-hook hypocrisy of it all is that they're doing this WHILE they spread their OWN misinformation that runs contrary to their own "OFFICIAL" pronouncements!! Share this, give it a like, feel free to repost and leave a comment.