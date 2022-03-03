© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meteorología Oculta: Tonga, LA COMIDA, y el Gran Mínimo Solar
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 03, 2022
La explosión volcánica de Tonga ya fue documentada como la más intensa del siglo. Pero su impacto es sistemáticamente minimizado por los medios masivos de comunicación porque este fenómeno natural afecta la narrativa climática del sistema de que todo, absolutamente todo lo anómalo climático, es culpa del Humano. Y no lo es. Qué quede claro que si tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, pero aquí también hay ciclos cósmicos que se están manifestando en estos tiempos que estamos viviendo: eventos qué ya se han vivido por otros humanos en otras eras del pasado.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.