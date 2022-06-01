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HOW TO Trigger Gun Haters In Canada! - FLASHBACK - Canadians LOVE Their Enslavement! - WE GRILL THEM
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1950 views • June 01, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson introduces a video he did with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth back in 2017 on the streets of Vancouver, Canada, asking Canadians about gun rights.
Considering the recent tyrannical push by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban handguns among countless false flags in the United States at the same time, it seemed appropriate to remind people how important guns are.
In this video, multiple people get triggered by basic questions delving into their hate for guns. Most don't seem to have answers. The people who DID have answers had not entirely thought them through.
We go back in time 5 years to a time when Canada was just developing into the cesspool of tyranny it is today.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
See Press For Truth HERE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uMyXWmHMxzx4/
Josh Sigurdson introduces a video he did with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth back in 2017 on the streets of Vancouver, Canada, asking Canadians about gun rights.
Considering the recent tyrannical push by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ban handguns among countless false flags in the United States at the same time, it seemed appropriate to remind people how important guns are.
In this video, multiple people get triggered by basic questions delving into their hate for guns. Most don't seem to have answers. The people who DID have answers had not entirely thought them through.
We go back in time 5 years to a time when Canada was just developing into the cesspool of tyranny it is today.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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