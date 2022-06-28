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OUTRAGEOUS! The FDA Green-Light the Moderna Jab for Babies After Losing the Placebo Group
Rachel Zhang, Team Leader, Clinical Review Staff, FDA: "I guess it [data on durability] will have to come from real-world effectiveness."
Full Episode: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....video/2022/06/the-hi
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