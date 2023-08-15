Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 8.14.2023 Hawaii, Iowa, TARMAC COMMS! Winning Information WAR! PRAY!
channel image
High Hopes
2703 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published 16 hours ago

LT of And We Know


August 14, 2023


Iowa was an eye opener for so many across the earth. Who would have guessed that almost every person at that State Fair would be waiting for Trump. The Hawaii fires are not adding up to what we were told. The enemy is doing all it can to take out their strongholds. The truth about the V.āX is out and Ivermectin is in… oh what a deceiving foe we have… Let’s investigate.


Get BETTER HEALTH with Field of Greens

Go to www.fieldofgreens.com and use promo code LT for 15% off a one-time purchase and 10% off a subscription.

——————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

The Trump I Know

http://ttikfilm.com/


Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Trump rap on eminem https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1020


Trump fans are chanting we love Trump and triggering Desantis' interviewer so much that he can't even speak. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/28536


Kari Lake milks a cow in Iowa and turns to New York Times reporter and says: "You know there are only two genders, right?" https://t.me/SpyGateDown/28514


Massachusetts is now asking it's residents to take unvetted illegal immigrants into their homes. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/50368


The new "snow white" is a Latino who hates snow white. https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/50415


The insanity continues in Queensland, Australia with 3000 nurses still not able to work because of the jab mandate, some still being fired for "failing to comply". https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/50410


When the dragon’s terrors began, the men of Silene gathered to put a stop to it. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1690156659853684736.html


@JoeRogan: "On the left. This want for war in Ukraine. This trust in the military-industrial complex. https://t.me/OneStopPatriot/63759


"The government of Hawaii states goal for rebuild is to make the entire island of Maui the first Smart ISLAND. https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html


Here is information about the smart cities Hawaii

https://www.nedo.go.jp/content/100864936.pdf

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37gqa0-8.14.23-hawaii-iowa-tarmac-comms-winning-information-war-pray.html

Keywords
trumpnewsdeceptionpresidentdeep statechristiantruthhawaiiiowavaxpraycommsinformation wartarmacivermectinltand we knowexposing evilstate fair

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket