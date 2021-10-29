Dr Sam Bailey - What Is Quercetin - and Should You Try It?

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Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo:
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd:
https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp:
https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks:
https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple:
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. and Bioavailability of Quercetin Glycosides in Humans:
https://web.archive.org/web/20210427135448/http://ucce.ucdavis.edu/files/datastore/608-67.pdf
2. Dietary Quercetin and Kaempferol: Bioavailability and Potential Cardiovascular-Related Bioactivity in Humans:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6835347/
3. Quercetin Inhibit Human SW480 Colon Cancer Growth:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/07357900802337191?scroll=top&;needAccess=true
4. Modulation of aberrant crypt foci and apoptosis by dietary herbal supplements (quercetin, curcumin, silymarin, ginseng and rutin):
https://academic.oup.com/carcin/article/26/8/1450/2390903
5. Association of Dietary Quercetin with Reduced Risk of Proximal Colon Cancer:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3329181/
6. Quercetin and Vitamin C: An Experimental, Synergistic Therapy for the Prevention and Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Related Disease (COVID-19):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7318306/
7. USDA Database for the Flavonoid Content of Selected Foods:
https://www.ars.usda.gov/ARSU