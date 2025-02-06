BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Artificial "bacteria" (mycoplasma) made from graphene hydrogel scaffolding, proteins, enzymes and mRNA payload
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
2 months ago

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41570-022-00404-7

PASS THIS ON!

Lee Merritt made a video a couple weeks ago about these organisms made from graphene hydrogels. 

Well, heres the patents and papers on the artificial mycoplasmas(nanobots, replicon, self replicating mRNA) in a video i made a year ago. its about artificial, parasitic, bacterial biology that goes by all kinds of different names to avoid the scrutiny that would surely come, from the same thing causing so many problems. Man-made mycoplasma and other organisms made with graphene scaffolding used for to hold the  protein and enzyme layers/coatings, the "spike" that may or may not have receptor keys but certainly used to gain entry thru cell walls, and the mRNA payload.

I had a friend that yold me i should revisit this and repost this video. 11 months ago was before i knew some of what i know now so, check this out. it has some really good, fast explains in it. great for passing on info to normies, etc but also great for anyone that hasnt heard this information in this context, in a way they can comprehend an internalize it. 

Thans all i got, but i think youll like this even if youve heard it on my channel before and hey, as always, HIT MEEEEEE! [email protected]

Keywords
emellnemop
