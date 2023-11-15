Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! How Russia 'Lost' Over 300,000 Troops in Ukraine War
channel image
High Hopes
2902 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
82 views
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Nov 14, 2023


The protracted 20-month-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv's military has reported a staggering loss on the Russian side, exceeding 300,000 troops. This grim milestone underscores the brutal nature of the war, and what's even more troubling is that there are no signs of it abating as the harsh winter months set in.


However, it's crucial to approach these numbers with caution, as independently verifying battlefield reports or casualty counts from either side remains a significant challenge. Additionally, there is a potential motivation for both Moscow and Kyiv to inflate the other's reported losses.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9AH9XGpwwA


Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainelosseshorrifying

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket