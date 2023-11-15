Horrifying Moments! How Russia 'Lost' Over 300,000 Troops in Ukraine War

US Military News
Nov 14, 2023
The protracted 20-month-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv's military has reported a staggering loss on the Russian side, exceeding 300,000 troops. This grim milestone underscores the brutal nature of the war, and what's even more troubling is that there are no signs of it abating as the harsh winter months set in.
However, it's crucial to approach these numbers with caution, as independently verifying battlefield reports or casualty counts from either side remains a significant challenge. Additionally, there is a potential motivation for both Moscow and Kyiv to inflate the other's reported losses.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9AH9XGpwwA
