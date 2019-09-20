Generational Conditioning, Climate Emergencies & Satanic Subversion

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in this lengthy episode, we snapback from the deluge of dazing information to break down how society is being broken down, and reformed into something foreign to us all. This is the New World Order. It started as a thought and now, as the programming advances, with generations being raised online, so must their plans.
America is currently being rocked with waves of protests for climate change, championed by the darling delight of the European elites, Greta Thunberg. As facts come out surrounding Bill Gates and his involvement with spraying chemtrails, the discussion about true human impact on the climate gets swept under the political rug. With children carrying out the next phase of the plan, installing a Eco-friendly government, who could say no? (Me.)
This and more set the tone for our episode, as we delve into the depths of society's reformation. With all these changes taking place, we're bound to see some of the rather unbecoming aspects surface as we search for effective alternatives. This system, in it's current mutation, is literally designed to rob people of their individuality and supplant it with a socially-approved identity. This is the inverted reality we live in, where slavery equals freedom.
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