Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli air strike near hospital in Gaza
channel image
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
10 views
Published Wednesday

Al Jazeera


Oct 25, 2023


A large explosion has occurred in the besieged coastal enclave, near al-Wafa hospital.

The hospital is located in the Shajaiya area in eastern Gaza city.


Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum is in Khan Younis, Gaza monitoring the latest developments.

Mansour Shouman is a Gaza resident joining us from Khan Younis in southern Gaza.


Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraen...

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFjPcBjBlV8

Keywords
explosionisraelwargazahospitalhamasal jazeeraair strikeal-wafa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket