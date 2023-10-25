Israeli air strike near hospital in Gaza

Al Jazeera
Oct 25, 2023
A large explosion has occurred in the besieged coastal enclave, near al-Wafa hospital.
The hospital is located in the Shajaiya area in eastern Gaza city.
Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum is in Khan Younis, Gaza monitoring the latest developments.
Mansour Shouman is a Gaza resident joining us from Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
