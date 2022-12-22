Gonzalo Lira : Traffic Deaths and The Medication and Bahkmut ?
Very interesting video by our friend Gonzalo Lira.
Gonzalo finds some common points between the "Medication" and what happens in Bahmut.
Dr Campbell video is here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIS9lIDmmQk
https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(22)00822-1/fulltext
