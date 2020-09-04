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HOLODOMOR 2.0: Man Made Famine & Election Chaos
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95 views • September 04, 2020
The same forces instigating social unrest and elections chaos are engineering a man-made famine and attempting to take over food production -- exactly as happened in the Soviet takeover of Ukraine -- by spreading fraudulent COVID-19 tests to farmworkers and meat plants. From John Podesta, to the UFW, to Tyson, to the Rockefellers, Christian explores the the players, groups, and deep connections between those behind the agenda to "Reset the Table" and use food as a weapon.
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