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52) Tonia Antoniazzi MP, Health related effects of electromagnetic fields and 5G
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48 views • November 25, 2020
Tonia Antoniazzi MP, Health related effects of electromagnetic fields and 5G | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 27/06/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na3wsJLOoj0
Debate in UK parliament: Electromagnetic Fields - Health Effects, 25 June 2019 by Tonia Antoniazzi MP.
Video: https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/6e555c76-9f87-4c47-ae3f-33d1a68e9fc6 (from 16:35)
Transcript: https://www.theyworkforyou.com/whall/?id=2019-06-25b.294.0
Debate in UK parliament: Electromagnetic Fields - Health Effects, 25 June 2019 by Tonia Antoniazzi MP.
Video: https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/6e555c76-9f87-4c47-ae3f-33d1a68e9fc6 (from 16:35)
Transcript: https://www.theyworkforyou.com/whall/?id=2019-06-25b.294.0
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