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Authoritarian Protesters Demand Government Enforced Mask Mandate
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120 views • March 10, 2021
Alex Jones and guest host Owen Shroyer break down the footage of the recent protest at the Texas Capitol to call for the government to enforce medical tyranny on the public. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6047ebc9d5195b36734045a8
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