They want to jail Tucker?: We Discovered the CIA Is Reading Our Texts to Frame Us for a Crime - Tucker Carlson

We Discovered the CIA Is Reading Our Texts to Frame Us for a Crime - Tucker Carlson

Full Video from March 14, 2026, from Tucker Carlson Network, with no description posted.

"I'm not an agent of a foreign power. Unlike a lot of people commenting on US politics and global affairs, I have only one loyalty, and that's the US," he said.

Adding, Rybar's description:

They want to jail Tucker📝

Well-known American conservative journalist Tucker Carlson published a video address in which he claimed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the U.S. Department of Justice are preparing a criminal case against him.

➡️According to Tucker, the government intends to accuse him of being an unregistered foreign agent. The reason for this was his contacts and interviews with Iranian leaders, which took place before the war with Iran began. U.S. authorities, according to the journalist, believe that these actions could have violated American law and are being treated as assistance to Iranian information operations.

📌The situation is unfolding against the backdrop of a public rift between Carlson and Donald Trump, who, in the journalist's view, long ago betrayed the ideals of the MAGA movement and deceived the electorate. The disagreements have significantly intensified precisely because of the Iran conflict, and Tucker already received a transparent hint about his future fate during his detention in Israel.

🖍Such radical methods of fighting political opponents have become the new normal in Trump's America, so it is very likely that Tucker is not embellishing. The other thing is that for the White House, such a move would result in a reputational catastrophe and a final split in the American conservative camp.





@Rybar