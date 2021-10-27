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La Palma Predictive Programming, Bomb Threat Health and Human Services HQ
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161 views • October 27, 2021
Check out this clip from a 2009 video game. Breaking news of bomb threat near Capitol and HHS HQ.
Sources:
https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1453398438788440067
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2017/10/20/why-are-federal-bureaucrats-buying-guns-and-ammo-158-million-spent-by-non-military-agencies/?sh=9ee1c0664a16
https://youtu.be/LusTFGkfpyM
Sources:
https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1453398438788440067
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2017/10/20/why-are-federal-bureaucrats-buying-guns-and-ammo-158-million-spent-by-non-military-agencies/?sh=9ee1c0664a16
https://youtu.be/LusTFGkfpyM
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