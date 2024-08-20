BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massive Arrests, Massive Arrests 08/20/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
298 views • 8 months ago

In 2019 President Trump said no one but him could have drained the swamp. He caught all of this corruption that was going on. With the possibility that President Trump might return end of this year, what can we expect to happen? That is our topic today!

 

00:00 - Intro

04:25 - President Trump

08:00 - October Surprise

10:03 - Retaking America

11:42 - Elite Criminal Roundups

16:27 - Economy Collapsing

22:38 - DJT Will Be Back

29:48 - Arrests Lead to Suitcase Nukes

31:07 - Retaking America from Deep State


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/

Keywords
trumparrestsmassivedjtprophecy clubroundupsstan johnsonsuitcase nukesprophecy with stanretake america
