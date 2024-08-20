Massive Arrests, Massive Arrests 08/20/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2019 President Trump said no one but him could have drained the swamp. He caught all of this corruption that was going on. With the possibility that President Trump might return end of this year, what can we expect to happen? That is our topic today!
00:00 - Intro
04:25 - President Trump
08:00 - October Surprise
10:03 - Retaking America
11:42 - Elite Criminal Roundups
16:27 - Economy Collapsing
22:38 - DJT Will Be Back
29:48 - Arrests Lead to Suitcase Nukes
31:07 - Retaking America from Deep State
