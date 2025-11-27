BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Extreme Prejudice REQUIRED by People, Police & Military To Stop Evil Within
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
125 views • 1 day ago

Explosive November 20th 2025 Live Stream A Warrior Calls

Re upload everywhere do not stop if we are going to stop evil all around us.


Evil is operating out in the light and the people must wake up and with force stop it.

Donald Trump and many others in Washington are domestic terrorists


Do not allow Israel agents to continue their horrific acts in Gaza and against Americans/ Canadians and world.


This video is one that every man and woman must view and share and re upload.

We must find away to break thru this evil control system blocking truth and great people.

Our world and mankind is finished if we do not restore the rule of law... NOT legal!!!

The BAR is a criminal organization preventing millions of people from moving courts lawfully.

The common law is the right of every man and woman to exercise to see justice done.


The lies...the deceit...the death and destruction occurring now is off the charts.

Only Truth with physical conflict will save the USA and our world and why truth is so important.


The truth is laid bare once again for the world to see and act upon.


MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This removes graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid lie vaccinations.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc


Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

Christopher James


trumpisraelgenocide
