The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 346 - The CAUSE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I’m returning to the idea of CAUSE and EFFECT! I uploaded a Video Number 175 titled, “Cause and Effect” 3 years ago, which I am now bringing forward and enhancing. I have included a “Slide Show” which I hope listeners will find informative. Once again the topic is extensive and I am only presenting an overview of the subject which will still prove to be lengthy so I thank you for your patience and attention in advance. Understanding the principle of “Cause and Effect” in relation to Rome and the Jesuits is very important. Cause and effect permeates every aspect of human life BUT when A Cause becomes THE Cause of all other “Causes,” then everything has truly been INVERTED. It then becomes impossible to think of anything in the world as NORMAL because the CAUSE has inverted the normal course of events IN world societies. Life has NOT been NORMAL for a long time because of Jesuit control of the Nations.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 357 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 325 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling