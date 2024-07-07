BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 346 - The CAUSE!
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
153 views • 10 months ago

In this video I’m returning to the idea of CAUSE and EFFECT! I uploaded a Video Number 175 titled, “Cause and Effect” 3 years ago, which I am now bringing forward and enhancing. I have included a “Slide Show” which I hope listeners will find informative. Once again the topic is extensive and I am only presenting an overview of the subject which will still prove to be lengthy so I thank you for your patience and attention in advance. Understanding the principle of “Cause and Effect” in relation to Rome and the Jesuits is very important. Cause and effect permeates every aspect of human life BUT when A Cause becomes THE Cause of all other “Causes,” then everything has truly been INVERTED. It then becomes impossible to think of anything in the world as NORMAL because the CAUSE has inverted the normal course of events IN world societies. Life has NOT been NORMAL for a long time because of Jesuit control of the Nations.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 357 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 325 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
