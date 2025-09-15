BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Emmys 2025 Winners & Highlights 🏆 | Biggest Surprises of the Night
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
30 views • 1 day ago

Emmys 2025 Winners & Highlights 🏆 | Biggest Surprises of the Night

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Discover the full recap of the 2025 Emmy Awards – from The Pitt’s shocking win for Best Drama to The Studio’s record-breaking comedy sweep. ✨ See all the standout moments, historic firsts, and surprise winners that made the night unforgettable

Hashtags:

#Emmys2025 #TVAwards #TheStudio #ThePitt #Adolescence #Severance #EmmyWinners #Hollywood

