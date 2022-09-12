9 11 all the evidence. same people (jews) behind the fake pandemic did 9 11

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The definitive truth about Israel and the CIA did the 9 11 attacks. The criminal jews that did 9 11 now occupy the entire Federal government and many State governments. PHOTO shows israeli MOSSAD demolition expert wiring building 1 91st floor with conventional demolition techniques. Two small tactical nukes, "Davy Crockett" were illegally given to Israel, and were used in each of the towers. The war in Ukraine is a jew operation also. The jew is humanity's #1 enemy, they are killing us all, and if we don't wake up, the jew will destroy the world.