What happens if the pope is a heretic? Church history professor explains

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John-Henry Westen Show
October 14, 2022
Dr. Edmund Mazza helps us sift through the confusion and insanity paralyzing the Church throughout Francis' pontificate and explains what happens if a pope teaches heresy.
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