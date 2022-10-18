What happens if the pope is a heretic? Church history professor explains

John-Henry Westen Show
October 14, 2022
Dr. Edmund Mazza helps us sift through the confusion and insanity paralyzing the Church throughout Francis' pontificate and explains what happens if a pope teaches heresy.
